Peterborough murder probe: Man stabbed after party named
- Published
Police have named a 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death in a fight at a flat.
Daniel Szalasny died at a property in Crown Street, New England, Peterborough, on Saturday, where police said a party had taken place.
A post-mortem examination showed he died as a result of a stab wound to his chest.
Cambridgeshire Police said it was yet to locate the person responsible for stabbing Mr Szalasny.
The force arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been released on bail.
Det Ch Insp Emma Pitts, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: "Our investigation is progressing.
"We continue to interview a number of witnesses, as well as locate the person responsible therefore I am still appealing for anyone who may have information to get in touch."
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 05:00 BST.
Despite efforts from paramedics, Mr Szalasny, of Princes Gardens in Eastfield, Peterborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.
