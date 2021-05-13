Peterborough: Pair arrested after crash by 'careful driving' sign
- Published
Two people have been arrested after an Audi car crashed into a building, next to a "thank you for driving carefully" sign.
Officers tweeted that they attended a "fail to stop" in the Peterborough area earlier.
The occupants of the car did not "take any notice of the village sign", the force said.
Class A drugs were also found in the vehicle.
The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit said the pair were in custody for "drink-drug driving" and it was a "suspected stolen vehicle".
