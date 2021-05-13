Cambridge Nature Network aims to reclaim space for people and environment
- Published
Two charities have joined together to launch a nature plan they say will make a city "wilder", and reclaim more space for people and the environment.
The Cambridge Nature Network aims to create "significant areas of downland, fens, meadows and woodlands where nature can recover and thrive".
It has been devised by Cambridge Past Present and Future (PPF) and the Wildlife Trust BCN.
"If everyone does their bit we think we can make a difference," they said.
The organisers said the UK was one of the most nature-impoverished countries on the planet, with Cambridgeshire among its most nature-depleted counties.
James Littlewood, chief executive of Cambridge PPF, said: "Nature has been declining in the UK for 200 years.
"We have about 8% of Cambridge that can be described as nature rich, compared to the average of 16% of other counties in the UK.
"People can see nature is in trouble."
In the same way there are plans for housing developments, the Cambridge Nature Network was needed to create "a wilder Cambridge that will have bigger, better, more joined-up areas of woodland, meadows and fens", said Mr Littlewood.
"We can't do it on our own but if everyone does their bit we think we can make a difference," he added.
Martin Baker, conservation manager for the Wildlife Trust BCN, which covers Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire, said: "What we need is more space for nature and people.
"The hard work starts now with conservation charities, landowners, councils, businesses and local people working together to make it happen."
The project is supported by the Cambridge University Botanic Garden, Magog Trust and the RSPB.
It is aiming to source funding from charitable donations, government payments to participating farmers, income from visitors and biodiversity payments from developers.
Samuel Brockington, curator of the Botanic Garden, said the network provided "much-needed impetus and vision to bring all our nature loving organizations together to deliver a greener future", adding; "It is a vision we all need, now more than ever."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk