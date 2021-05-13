Peterborough murder probe: Man charged over party stab death
A man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old who was stabbed during a fight, police said.
Daniel Szalasny died at a flat in Crown Street, New England, Peterborough, on Saturday, where police said a party had taken place.
Bradley Plavecz, 20, of Arkwright Way in Gunthorpe, has been charged with his murder.
Three other people who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain under investigation.
Mr Szalasny, of Princes Gardens in Eastfield, Peterborough, was pronounced dead at the flat, despite the efforts of paramedics.
A post-mortem examination showed he died as a result of a stab wound to his chest.
A man and a woman, both 35, were arrested in Paston on Wednesday, and a 29-year-old was arrested in Peterborough on Sunday, on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Mr Plavecz will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court later this week.
