Cambridge University: Record number of BAME admissions in 2020
The University of Cambridge accepted a record number of British students from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds in 2020, figures show.
Those from BAME backgrounds made up nearly three in 10 (29.3%) UK undergraduates admitted, up from 27.8% the previous year.
A record proportion of state school pupils were also accepted.
There was an increased overall intake of students following late changes to A-level exams last summer.
Prof Graham Virgo, senior pro-vice-chancellor, said: "2020 was a challenging year across the higher education sector but I'm happy to say, despite the increase in undergraduate admissions, we were able to admit each student who met the terms of their offer, with no forced deferrals.
"What these statistics show is that we are meeting, or even exceeding, our benchmark targets.
"It's encouraging to see the number of BAME students rising again. We have a commitment to seeing more students from underrepresented backgrounds here at Cambridge and this work will continue."
Cambridge's data shows that 904 UK-based BAME students were admitted to a degree course last year, compared to 738 in 2019.
The proportion of state school pupils was up from 68.7% to 70.6% and the overall number of students admitted rose from 3,528 in 2019 to 3,997.
Overall, the proportion of British students coming from economically disadvantaged areas rose to 21.6% in 2020 from 19.7%, the figures show.
There was a fall in applications from the North East of England and Wales, but as a proportion of students from those regions gaining a place, the university said the success rate was high - at 24.6% and 24.8% respectively.
Last week historian Mary Beard announced she would fund scholarships for two disadvantaged students to study classics at the university, as a "retirement present".
Grime artist Stormzy also began providing scholarships for black students at Cambridge in 2018, funding the tuition fees and living costs for two students each year.
It led the institution to state that the "Stormzy effect" contributed to more black students being admitted.
In January, the university announced that students from disadvantaged backgrounds, who fail to meet its high entry requirements, will be given a chance to study there through a one-year foundation course, with 50 places available for students who achieve BBB at A-level.
Dr Sam Lucy, director of admissions for the Cambridge Colleges, said the university was "delighted to see the number of students coming from disadvantaged backgrounds increasing this year, at a time when many of those students have been particularly affected by the pandemic".