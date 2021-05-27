Learner driver and supervisor arrested during lesson in Huntingdon
A learner driver and his supervisor have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after being stopped by police during a lesson.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers stopped a Ford Fiesta in Huntingdon at about 18:00 BST on Wednesday.
An 18-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, both from Huntingdon, were arrested after they failed roadside drugs tests.
Both men have been released on bail while investigations continue.
