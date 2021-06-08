Cambridge 'Pink Floyd' Flying Pig pub faces demolition
- Published
A pub famous for its links with rock band Pink Floyd is set to be demolished, despite an earlier apparent reprieve.
The Flying Pig in Cambridge is a popular live music venue, but has been under threat for more than a decade.
A plan that would have seen it preserved as part of a new development was rejected and the managers have been given six months to leave.
The developer said he did not want it demolished and may appeal.
There has been a pub on the Hills Road site since the 1840s, and original Pink Floyd member Syd Barrett is said to have met future Floyd guitarist David Gilmour there in the 1950s.
The pub, and the land surrounding it, is owned by Pace Investments.
Plans to develop the area - which included demolishing the blue-fronted Victorian pub - were approved by the city council in 2008, the development company's managing director, Jonathan Vincent, said.
However, the company adjusted them in 2019 after almost 14,000 people signed a petition pleading to keep the pub intact.
The new plans, which would have seen most of The Flying Pig preserved, were rejected earlier this year.
Managers Matt and Justine Hatfield have run The Flying Pig, and lived above it, for 24 years.
On Monday, they posted on Facebook that they were "deeply saddened... that, despite the public outcry and overwhelming love and support for our gorgeous grassroots music venue and real ale pub, the developer (our landlord) has issued us with six months' notice to vacate our home and the business premises that is the Flying Pig in October 2021."
The couple said they had believed they would be able to remain in the pub until next summer, but Mr Vincent said both he and the Hatfields had agreed on a "rolling six-month lease" that either side could terminate at any time.
Mr and Mrs Hatfield said: "Having battled through the Covid pandemic with help from a generous crowdfunder donation and a cultural recovery grant from the Arts Council, we were just getting back on our feet, and business was looking healthy with our music back in the garden."
Thanking local people for supporting them, they added: "We can't regret a moment of the last 24 years, and as soon as we know what the future holds for us, we will let you know."
Mr Vincent said he had been very disappointed plans to retain the Flying Pig as part of a mixed-use development had been rejected.
"I've spent the last two years working with Justine and Matt, and others, and I was desperate to keep the pub - but that was refused.
"The only planning consent in place involves the demolition of the Flying Pig - so we either appeal the refused plan, or we go ahead with what has been approved."
He said he had "spent two years trying to find the right balance" and described it as "a pretty bruising experience".
Mr Vincent said he was taking advice on whether an appeal was "the right route".
Meanwhile, the Hatfield family looks set to leave their family home above the pub towards the end of October.
Signing off on Facebook, the couple said: "Sorry we couldn't keep the Pig flying."
