Bernadette Walker: Father showed no emotion over missing teen, court told
- Published
A father accused of murdering his teenage daughter showed "no emotion" when asked about her disappearance, a court heard.
Scott Walker is alleged to have killed Bernadette Walker, 17, to silence her sexual abuse claims, jurors have heard.
Prosecutors say Bernadette, who called Mr Walker "Dad" even though he was not her biological father, was last seen when he picked her up from his parents' Peterborough home last July.
Mr Walker, 51, denies murder.
Cambridge Crown Court heard that photography student Bernadette's body had not been found despite police searches, and she was presumed dead.
The jury was told Mr Walker formed an "unholy alliance" with Bernadette's mother Sarah Walker, 38, to cover up her death, sending messages from Bernadette's phone and social media accounts to make it appear that she ran away.
Prosecutor Lisa Wilding QC said Ms Walker was not married to Mr Walker, but changed her name by deed poll.
Jurors have heard Bernadette was last seen alive on 18 July, when Mr Walker collected her from an overnight stay at her grandparents' home, and Ms Walker reported her missing on 21 July.
Ms Walker lived with Mr Walker but their relationship had broken down and she had a new boyfriend, Christopher O'Connell, Ms Wilding said.
PC Elizabeth Aspland, an officer who was part of the missing person investigation, said on 23 July when she arrived at the house Mr Walker "became tearful", jurors heard.
"He told her that Sarah was in a relationship with another man, Chris," said Ms Wilding.
"Bernadette had made some false allegations against him, Scott, and he thought that was done probably to get him, Scott, out of the house so Chris could move in."
Mr Walker "showed no emotion about Bernadette but was emotional about losing Sarah to her new boyfriend" when police spoke to him on 9 September, Ms Wilding said.
She said Mr Walker told police he "couldn't remember the exact location [Bernadette] disappeared from as he had a lot on his mind at the time".
"He drew a map of the area but told police he wouldn't be able to locate the spot," she said.
Jurors were told he said he "didn't know but he didn't see or hear" if Bernadette had her phone with her, adding that she ran away when he stopped the car.
Ms Wilding said police found Bernadette's rucksack in a lock-up used by Mr Walker.
"There's evidence Bernadette had her period at the time she disappeared," said Ms Wilding.
"You can see she had sanitary protection in her bag along with basic toiletries and clothing."
She said that the bag being inside the lock-up "speaks volumes about what really happened".
Ms Wilding said police spoke to Ms Walker on 9 September, who said she "didn't believe the sexual allegations Bernadette made against Scott, but blamed Scott for arguing with her on the way home, causing Bernadette to disappear".
Mr Walker denies Bernadette's murder on or after July 18 last year and four counts of perverting the course of justice.
Ms Walker denies two counts of perverting the course of justice.
The trial continues.
