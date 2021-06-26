Sam Norris: Brain-injured speedway rider wants winner's trophy
A speedway rider competing in his first race two years after he suffered a brain injury in a crash says he wants a winner's trophy.
Sam Norris, 17, was put on life support after the accident at the British Youth Championships in June 2019.
A grass track meeting on Saturday will be his first with other riders.
"My parents thought I'd never get back to racing in those early days, it's an emotional day for everyone," said Sam, from Linton in Cambridgeshire.
"I think I'm normal and it's all right, but then I still have a brain injury and I think, what I'm doing is incredible for what I've got," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.
"I just want to get back to what I was doing. I just want to win, I want to come back with a winning trophy."
Sam, who rode with Mildenhall Fen Tigers in Suffolk, said he was winning his race in the 250cc section of the championship in Glasgow when he came off his bike and was run over.
The then 15-year-old was left blind for a month and, after hospital treatment, spent three months rehabilitating at the Children's Trust in Surrey.
In time, he worked on his fitness, built up his strength and watched videos of his old races to learn how to ride again.
"It's made me remember what I was like on a bike before my injury - trying to do the same as I did before and luckily it's paid off," Sam said.
Speaking of the build-up to his first event at Gosbeck, near Ipswich, he said: "I'm getting the odd butterflies in my tummy, but I can't wait.
"I am trying to limit the things I do before the meeting, so I can put all my energy into the meeting."
Sam said he expected the race would take it out of him.
"Afterwards, I'll be pretty exhausted, it does drain me," he said.
"I will probably be in bed the next day because of how much the brain works with all the muscles it has to move, and my heart rate goes up.
"It will have a big effect on me."
The teenager said he "had a go" at speedway in May but would stick to practice days for now.
"It was just incredible, I came off that bike smiling my face off, but I just want ease myself back into it."
