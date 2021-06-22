King's Parade: Cambridge's anti-terror restrictions made permanent
- Published
Anti-terror restrictions in the centre of Cambridge that have led residents to brand a barrier a "carbuncle" have been made permanent by councillors.
The barrier was installed on King's Parade after counter-terror police said the street could be vulnerable to an attack with a vehicle.
On Tuesday, county councillors approved a permanent order which restricts access to the road.
But councillors were told the barrier itself was a "temporary measure".
It was erected on what is often described as the city's busiest tourist street.
Shortly afterwards, a Cambridge-based architect described it as a "monstrous carbuncle" that was "dreadful on so many levels".
Cambridgeshire County Council's highways committee was told the order it was voting on "relates to the access by vehicles and closing the access to King's Parade and not to the design of the gate".
Council officer Sonia Hansen told members: "The design of the gate and the gaps for cyclists is something that can be looked at.
"The city council... are intending to do a permanent design. The current gates are a temporary measure whilst a permanent solution is designed."
Matthew Danish, a trustee of the campaign group Camcycle, told the meeting that King's Parade was a "heavily-used and well-loved public space at the heart of our city" and "deserves to have a really beautiful and practical design that is also safe and inclusive".
He said the current design reduced accessibility, adding: "The cycle gap is of substandard size and, to make matters worse, half of it is in the gutter."
"We understand that the police have recommended a scheme of this nature; however, with some essential changes, it could create a much better, safer and more accessible environment for all."
Councillors approved making the restrictions permanent, but asked for an accessibility and safety appraisal and evaluation of the barrier's appearance in the next six months.
