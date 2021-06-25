Ely pub's 'quirky' tankard investigated by council
A giant white tankard which appeared outside a pub is being investigated by a council following complaints.
The 12ft (3.6m) high mug at The High Flyer in Ely, Cambridgeshire, has been described as "quirky" and "a monstrosity" on a local Facebook forum.
East Cambridgeshire District Council tweeted that its planning enforcement officers were investigating the "large object".
The High Flyer, which is closed until 19 July, has been asked to comment.
'Sitting duck for graffiti'
The pub on Newnham Street falls within a conservation area in the city centre, close to the cathedral.
On a local Facebook site, several people questioned its purpose, asking whether it was a "hideous" tankard or coffee mug, and whether it was permitted.
It was described as "a sitting duck for graffiti", while one man said: "Saw someone cleaning it this morning - talk about doing the dishes".
It was also branded "ugly", "an eyesore" and "bizarre", but one woman commented "I rather liked it".
Alan Thompson, a machinist from nearby Stretham, told the BBC he was in favour of the new addition.
"I think it's very quirky, I like it," he said.
"It's got a nice look to it.
"It's fresh... and it stands out."
Graham Hughes, who works for a courier company, said he could not see the point of it.
"I spotted it a couple of days in the car park, wondering what it was," he said.
"It's a bit weird, it'd probably be a better idea if they decorated it rather than leaving it plain.
"It looks a bit of an eyesore at the moment."
East Cambridgeshire District Council, which thanked residents for reporting the matter to them, was unavailable for further comment.
