Fishmongers' Hall terror attack victim inspires sculpture in art trail
A sculpture inspired by Fishmongers' Hall terror attack victim Jack Merritt is among 90 model cows in an art trail.
"Cows About Cambridge" features hand-decorated animals which have been placed around the city for 10 weeks.
Mr Merritt had already approached the team behind trail, while working at HMP Warren Hill in Suffolk, before his death in London in 2019.
Art teacher at the jail, Tom Cringle, said the design featured "testimonials about Jack and his work" there.
The sculpture, hand-painted by seven prisoners, is called Entwining Of Two Worlds" and is on display at the Lion Yard shopping centre.
Mr Cringle said he and Mr Merritt had originally come up with the idea of producing a cow for the trail, but "unfortunately Jack died before the sculpture could be realised".
He said the prison "decided to follow the project through, but felt it would be respectful to alter our original design by incorporating thoughtful phrases" from Mr Merritt.
The 25-year-old was killed by Usman Khan at a rehabilitation of prisoners event at Fishmongers' Hall on 29 November 2019.
His fellow University of Cambridge student 23-year-old Saskia Jones was also killed in the attack.
His parents Dave and Anne Merritt, said: "Jack would be honoured and amused in equal measure to have a cow dedicated in his name.
"We hope it makes people think about the power of art to help prisoners on their journey towards rehabilitation and reintegrating in society."
Charlie Langhorne, of Wild in Art which has produced the trail, said there were "lots of benefits" to Cambridge from the sculptures.
"There's the economic impact of bringing people into the city; people follow the trail and explore new parts of the city and it is showcasing some amazing artwork," he said.
"But most importantly, when you walk around the corner and bump into one of the cows, it's going to make you smile."
Cows are a regular sight in the university city due to the centuries-old tradition of the animals grazing on the green spaces and meadows.
The sculptures are in place until 4 September and afterwards they will be auctioned off for a children's charity.
