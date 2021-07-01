Louis Thorold: A10 speed limit reduced where baby in pram killed
The speed limit on a road where a baby in a pram was killed has been reduced following a campaign by his family.
Five-month-old Louis Thorold died when a van mounted the pavement after it was in a collision with a car on the A10 in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, in January.
The county council confirmed the limit on a 1.3-mile (2.1km) stretch of the A10 will be reduced to 40mph (64km/h).
Louis's father, Chris, said the speed limit reduction was "absolutely a step in the right direction".
He said: "I'm still a little bit disappointed [the limit] hasn't been dropped to 30mph (48km/h), however, undoubtedly it's going to make the road safer.
"Dropping from 50mph (80km/h) to 40mph massively reduces braking distances."
Louis was being pushed in his pram by his mother, Rachael, who spent 118 days in hospital with multiple broken bones and a brain injury after the crash.
Her husband Chris said it was "quite miraculous" his wife survived and medics did not expect her to "survive the first 72 hours".
Following the collision, Mr Thorold set up the Louis Thorold Foundation with the aim of preventing infant pedestrian deaths.
In February, Mr Thorold called for immediate road safety measures where the crash occurred, and, after being disappointed with an initial response from the council, the authority said it would set up speed-monitoring equipment, among other plans.
The planned reduction will stretch from near Denny End junction at Waterbeach, to near the Ely Road, Milton slip road.
A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesman said: "A route safety review of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge was already under way prior to the tragic death of Louis, however this work was increased following his death and initial changes have focused around the Waterbeach area following discussions with the Thorold family.
"The council is continuing to develop options for other changes and will prioritise these alongside other safety improvements across the county within the available funding."
