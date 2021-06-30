Cambridge University: In-person graduation returns
- Published
Cambridge University has resumed in-person graduation ceremonies for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Students from 29 colleges will graduate over four days, starting on Wednesday.
The university said the ceremonies would follow social distancing rules for higher education institutions.
It said the aim was to celebrate "the remarkable achievements of our students in a fitting manner" alongside "the necessary precautions".
Graduation ceremonies have not taken place at the university since February 2020 due to Covid-19.
The move comes despite an increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases identified through the university's testing programmes.
In the week between 21 and 27 June, 109 cases were identified. The previous week saw 17 cases and, between 26 April and 6 June, no cases were found.
The university said the current figure only relates to 1% of the student population.
The ceremonies, known as General Admission to Degrees. will take place at the university's 18th-century Senate House.
The university said they would run in accordance with social distancing rules for higher education institutions.
Other measures include strict limits on numbers inside the Senate House at any time, maximum ventilation with face coverings worn indoors and students queuing outside before graduating.
Family and friends who would normally attend have been invited to watch the ceremonies, conducted in Latin and in full academic dress, on a private livestream link.
Ceremonies normally take place at intervals throughout the year at Cambridge University.
While many universities have postponed in-person graduation ceremonies until 2022, Cambridge is not the first to resume them.
The University of Worcester held in-person graduation ceremonies earlier this month.
Cambridge University said it recognised the "importance of celebrating the remarkable achievements of our students in a fitting manner that keeps most of the elements of the traditional ceremony while incorporating the necessary precautions".
Regarding the increase in positive Covid cases, it said it was consistent with national trends and had been driven by the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant of the virus.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk