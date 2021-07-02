Cambourne to Cambridge busway plan passed despite US war grave concern
- Published
Plans for a controversial £160m busway have move forward despite a US military cemetery warning it would "irreparably damage" the landscape.
The Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) discussed the Cambourne to Cambridge busway "preferred route" on Thursday.
The Cambridge American Cemetery said the plans risked "compromising the setting" of the World War Two memorial.
But an audit report said there was "no reason" for the GCP board not to move on to the next development stage.
The proposed busway would run south of the A428 through Madingley, where the cemetery is. A park and ride site was being proposed for Scotland Farm at Dry Drayton.
The plans will now be subject to an environmental impact assessment, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Sevice.
The remains of 3,811 US war dead lie at the cemetery, most of whom died in the Battle of the Atlantic or in the air bombardment of north-west Europe.
Supt Matthew Brown, from the cemetery, told the GCP board meeting that the cemetery site was chosen "specifically because of its natural beauty and unparalleled viewshed... no other terrain in East Anglia would do."
"We are concerned that GCP's proposal to build a tarmac bus route across the south side of the hill would irreparably damage this unique and precious landscape, compromising the setting of the American Military Cemetery, severing historic community access routes, and paving the way for further urban encroachment in its vicinity."
Supt Brown asked the board to consider rejecting the scheme and to assess alternatives.
GCP's transport director Peter Blake said it had "properly assessed the alternatives, both on road and off, and these deliberations have included the impact on the American Cemetery".
The selection of the preferred route followed an independent audit, commissioned by the GCP, which concluded the GCP should press ahead.
Once the environmental impact assessment was completed the GCP would have to seek planning permission from the secretary of state for transport.
Also decided at the meeting were plans around a new busway connecting the Cambridge Biomedical Campus with the A11, and a new park and ride near Abraham.
The board decided to seek planning permission following opposition to the route from the Conservative MP for South Cambridgeshire MP, Anthony Browne, as well as some residents, parish councils and councillors, and a number of transport and environmental campaign groups.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk