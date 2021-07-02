Peterborough woman arrested after two children found home alone
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a delivery driver called police about his concern for a child left home alone.
Cambridgeshire Police said the man called them on Thursday morning after spotting the child inside the house in Peterborough city centre.
Officers forced their way into the locked home and found two children, aged two and five.
The children were now in police care, officers said.
The force said: "Thank you to the delivery driver for acting on his instincts and calling us when he felt something wasn't right.
"The children are currently in our care and we are working with social services to find the best solution for them."
