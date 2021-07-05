BBC News

Swaffham Prior residents create green alternative to oil heating

image captionMike Barker and his neighbour Emma Fletcher both wanted to get rid of their "ugly" oil tanks in their gardens

Villagers have grouped together to replace their oil heating systems with a greener alternative.

Mike Barker and Emma Fletcher, of Swaffham Prior in Cambridgeshire, both wanted an alternative to the "ugly" oil tanks in their gardens.

The neighbours had the idea to dig 130 boreholes, each 200m (656ft) deep, in a field to naturally heat liquid which then spreads through the village.

Mr Barker said they wanted to create a "sustainable" project in the community.

"Over dinner one night we were talking about how both of us really hated our oil tanks taking up space in our garden and looking ugly," he said.

"We really don't like using oil as a fuel. It's not sustainable and it's smelly.

"We were thinking 'How can we get rid of them?' and rather than just do a project for ourselves we thought 'Let's see if we can do a community project.'"

image captionIt is hoped that once the boreholes have been covered over with natural pastures it will not be evident they are there

The boreholes will be covered with natural pasture and liquid in them will be heated naturally before spreading across the village via underground pipes.

It is said the project could cut the village's carbon footprint by 60%.

About half of the village have signed up for the project.

Resident Margaret Joyce said: "We've all got to do something green. If we can have a carbon neutral area then that's fantastic."

Kate and Tom Wood said they thought the project made sense "financially" and "environmentally".

"I think it's quite special that it could happen in our village," Mrs Wood said.

