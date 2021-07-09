Peterborough voyeur masseur secretly filmed 900 women
- Published
A masseur who secretly filmed more than 900 women as they got undressed has been jailed for four years.
Julian Roddis, 50, of Crowhurst, Peterborough, used a covert camera disguised as a clock to make about 2,000 videos of his clients.
He was caught when one of the women became suspicious about the clock device and researched it online.
Roddis admitted nine counts of voyeurism and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court.
The masseur filmed the women over a two-year period using a USB clock device attached to his laptop.
When police arrested him and seized the clock, they found "more than 2,000 relevant video files".
Roddis admitted filming his clients and pleaded guilty to voyeurism at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 30 April.
Det Con Helen Keighley, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Many will read this case and think of what happened to these women as nothing short of a nightmare.
"I can only imagine the woman's horror when she discovered the clock in the massage room was in fact something much more sinister."
She said the masseur had "abused hundreds of women's trust" by privately filming them.
After Roddis was jailed for four years on Thursday, she said she hoped those filmed would feel "a sense of closure [that] allows them to move on".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk