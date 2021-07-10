Peterborough flooding caused by torrential downpours
Flash flooding across Peterborough overnight caused road closures and led to water having to be pumped from several streets.
Torrential rain from about 18:00 BST on Friday also saw Peterborough United's ground damaged by the flooding.
The West Homes Stadium was due to serve as a walk-in Covid vaccination clinic, which has been cancelled along with Sunday's Euro 2020 event.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said it received 160 calls to pump water away.
One resident who lives off Midland Road on an estate built five years ago said: "The rain last night was absolutely relentless. By half past seven my back yard was like a pond."
At the height of the downpours the fire service was asking the public to avoid the centre of Peterborough.
The fire service said the worst affected areas were close to the brigade's volunteer station and the Welland Estate.
The Environment Agency, which issued a warning overnight, said the worst of the weather was now over.
"The risk of flooding from the Peterborough Brooks has now reduced and levels have fallen below levels of concern," it said.
"No further flooding to fields and roads is expected, however there may be standing water seen for several days."
The Met Office said there was no major rain forecast for the area for Saturday.
