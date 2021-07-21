Peterborough Lido: What has the easing of restrictions meant for visitors? By Alex Pope and Laurence Cawley

BBC News, East Published 1 hour ago

England is now in its third day since the easing of restrictions. What do people spending time at a lido make of the loosening of the rules, and how will it affect their plans for the summer holidays?

Those who know Peterborough Lido rank it on a similar level to the city's historic 12th Century cathedral.

What the lido might lack in terms of history it makes up for in terms of an eventful life, including being bombed during World War Two and seriously damaged by fire in 1991.

Twice earmarked for demolition, the 1936-built lido - once called the Corporation Swimming Pool - remains standing.

"This is an oasis in the city centre," says John Marsden, director of operations at Vivacity Leisure, which runs the pool.

And for the lido's most ardent fans, it remains a place of sanctuary, exercise and friendship.

'I'd love to go abroad - I'd like to go now but it is scary'

image caption Taylor Brady says she is feeling "relaxed" about the easing of restrictions

Taylor Brady is here with her daughter Saskia.

"I'm feeling quite relaxed," she says. "Stay safe, be cautious and do what you're happy with.

"Last year was a lot more restricted. Last summer we had a friend's wedding abroad planned but that got cancelled.

"I'd love to go abroad. I'd like to go now but it is scary with the rules and how it is going to work, and that puts me off booking because you could be out there when the rules change."

As a result, she says, her family is now considering waiting until next year to enjoy a holiday outside of the country.

'I am so looking forward to a few nights out'

image caption Martina Boccia says she is looking forward to enjoying festivals and nights out with her friends

Martina Boccia, 21, from Whittlesea, has been a lifeguard at the lido for three years.

"This is the perfect summer job," she says. "I have so many friends who are lifeguards here and so many lovely people come here every day and the weather is just so perfect."

Three days into the easing of restrictions, the 21-year-old says: "I haven't noticed any difference personally just yet.

"It is just mainly the masks which will take a bit of getting used to - because some people will not be wearing masks."

Will Ms Boccia be going to nightclubs now they have reopened?

"Oh yes, 100%," she says. "I've had my student university life [at Leeds] taken away from me with the final year so obviously as soon as everything is back open I have got a few festivals booked which I am so looking forward to and a few nights out planned.

"It will be really fun."

She says while she is "all for" vaccinations, she does not believe it is fair for people to be forced to be vaccinated to enter certain places.

'I am pleased the world is getting back to normal'

image caption Trevor Pearce welcomes the easing of restrictions and life returning to normal

Trevor Pearce, chairman of Peterborough Local History Society, says the lido is "one of the jewels of Peterborough" along with the cathedral.

"It has survived so much," he says. "One of the corners was blown off in 1940 by the Germans and today you wouldn't know which corner it was because it was so well restored.

"It is fortunate that we've still got this fantastic building here," he says. "It is a listed building now."

Mr Pearce says he's pleased things are opening up again.

"Everything came to a grinding halt," he says. "I wanted to get everywhere reopened - it had to happen at some point and people just need to be careful.

"I am pleased the world is getting back to normal. I couldn't hug my grandchildren and now it is getting a lot easier."

image caption Twice earmarked for demolition, the 1936-built lido - once called the Corporation Swimming Pool - remains standing and hugely popular

'You just try and take the route of least infection'

image caption Charlotte and Mia Chapman (pictured) were at the lido with mother-in-law and grandmother Jenny Chapman

Nurse Jenny Chapman was at the lido with her daughter-in-law Charlotte and granddaughter Mia.

"We booked the morning session here because it was not full," she says.

She says she was not expecting as many school age children as there were and would have thought twice about bringing her granddaughter had she known.

"People's sensible levels are their own," she says. "I wouldn't go to shops at peak times, for example, it is just a mentality that you get into thinking.

"You just try and take the route of least infection," she says. "It is challenging because you have to rethink the way you would normally do things."

Mrs Chapman says she would normally have booked a summer holiday abroad. Not this year.

"I wouldn't do it this year, no. I've made no firm plans.

"I've booked a weekend away in September in a caravan because then it is down to you as to how much you are going to mix with other people."

'This is my summer holiday'

image caption For Ruth Shortland, the Peterborough Lido is her "summer holiday"

Ruth Shortland, of Peterborough, comes to the lido every day when it is open.

"I was here the first week it reopened and the water was cold," she says. "And I really enjoyed it.

"I come down if there is a howling gale or tipping rain, I still get down here and do my mile. I absolutely adore this place and I cannot imagine Peterborough without it.

"Even if you're having a rough week you can come down here and see the people you know, it is like the troubles are just washed away."

Ms Shortland says she's taking things carefully.

"I'm double-jabbed and I am still wearing a mask if I go into the supermarkets or shops," she says.

"They said all along that you're wearing a mask to protect others more than yourself. I think everybody is looking after everybody else because it is not all over."

Ms Shortland has not booked a holiday because of the "uncertainty" about the traffic light system.

"We decided this year we are going to enjoy local things, whether a picnic in the park or the lido," she says.

"This is my summer holiday."