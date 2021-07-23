Trapped squirrel freed from inside Cambridge lamp-post
A squirrel that became trapped inside a lamp-post was rescued after a passer-by heard scratching coming from inside.
The RSPCA was called by the member of the public to the lamp-post, on Driftway, in Cambridge.
It is thought the squirrel had fallen down the top of the lamp-post as there was no light fitting.
RSPCA inspector Mitchell Smith, who had to remove the front panel, said the squirrel was uninjured and ran off once freed.
He said: "When I arrived at the location, I could clearly hear scratching coming from inside the lamp-post.
"I decided the best way to get to the squirrel was to take off the front panel and, as a result, the squirrel dropped down another couple of feet.
"But despite being closer to the ground and having an exit, he wouldn't come out on his own as he was probably still scared by what had happened.
"So I managed to catch him using my grasper - luckily he wasn't injured despite his ordeal and he ran off straight away."
Mr Smith, who attended the incident on 3 July, added: "While I have had to rescue squirrels from a number of unusual predicaments, I can safely say I've never been called to rescue one from inside a lamp-post before."
The RSCPA said the grey squirrel, which is considered an invasive alien species, cannot legally be released back into the wild if taken into care for rehabilitation or treatment.
They can only be legally released in situ, as was the case in this incident, it said.
