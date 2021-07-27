Wasp nest found in Peterborough toilet cistern
- Published
Wasps took advantage of an empty house to set up home in a toilet cistern.
The large nest was found in a house in Peterborough, belonging to an elderly man who had been away for a few weeks, pest controller Owen McManus said.
His company was alerted by a neighbour and Mr McManus found the wasps had got in through an overflow pipe and the room was filled with about 2,000 insects.
He said he had never found a nest in a functioning bathroom before.
"I've known wasps to nest in some pretty strange places, but if they choose a toilet, it's usually in a derelict building," said Mr McManus.
The homeowner's neighbours had been keeping an eye on the house while he was away "and one of them obviously checked the bathroom, and then called me", he said.
His company, Fen Pest, went along to get rid of the wasps using insecticidal powder.
"It was a fully active nest and they were everywhere," he said.
They also made sure the overflow pipe was secured so the insects could not return via that route.
Asked if he had been stung, or was worried about that, Mr McManus said: "No, you get used to getting up close and personal with them - and wasps are not usually aggressive at this time of year as they have a plentiful food source."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk