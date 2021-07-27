Fulbourn Health Centre fire: Man arrested
Police have arrested a man after a health centre was severely damaged in a suspected arson attack.
Firefighters and police were called to Fulbourn Health Centre, Cambridgeshire, at about 00:42 BST to find the building alight.
The front reception area was badly damaged and there is extensive smoke damage to the building.
Police said the man was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, who suffered minor injuries.
No-one else is believed to have been injured.
Patient services will continue to be provided at the nearby Conford House Surgery.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
