BBC News

A14 closure after removal lorry catches fire in Cambridgeshire

Published
image sourceCambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
image captionThe westbound A14 between junctions 36 and 33 is expected to be closed for several hours

More than 30 firefighters have dealt with a fire in a removals lorry that has closed a section of the A14.

The westbound carriageway has been closed from junctions 36 and 33, between Stow cum Quy and Milton in Cambridgeshire.

There are heavy delays and the fire service has asked people to avoid the area.

Diversions remain in place and crews from across the county and neighbouring Suffolk have been in attendance.

image sourceCambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
image captionCrews from Cambridge, Burwell, Sawston, Cottenham, Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill have attended the scene
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.