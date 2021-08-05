A14 closure after removal lorry catches fire in Cambridgeshire
- Published
More than 30 firefighters have dealt with a fire in a removals lorry that has closed a section of the A14.
The westbound carriageway has been closed from junctions 36 and 33, between Stow cum Quy and Milton in Cambridgeshire.
There are heavy delays and the fire service has asked people to avoid the area.
Diversions remain in place and crews from across the county and neighbouring Suffolk have been in attendance.
Station Commander Vinnie Crook provides an update from the scene of the #A14 lorry fire pic.twitter.com/YQonQrGuSp— Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) August 5, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.