Wisbech police spot four people on one motorcycle
- Published
Police are trying to identify four people spotted riding around a town on one motorcycle.
Officers were sent dashcam footage taken in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, showing the four youngsters on the bike.
Posting the picture on Facebook, they wrote: "Pointing out the obvious (to most people), but there are so many things of concern in this photo."
Police appealed to anyone who knew the riders to "please have a word".
The four were riding around the town centre earlier this week, Cambridgeshire Police said.
Officers went on to list various "things of concern" about the stunt.
"Four people on one bike, no helmets, no gloves, no protective clothing," they wrote.
"If you know who these young people are, please have a word with them.
"Not only are they causing a nuisance to locals, but they are putting themselves in a huge amount of danger."
Cambridgeshire Police described the behaviour as "completely unacceptable and extremely dangerous" and said officers were "working hard to identify those involved".
