Nicholas Bonner murder: Killer took knife from mum's house
A man who murdered a father-to-be with a kitchen knife taken from his mother's house has been jailed for life.
Tyler Smith, 23, stabbed Nicholas Bonner, 30, in Stanground, Peterborough, on 5 January after the killer got out of a car.
Cambridge Crown Court heard the attack had a drugs dispute "at its root".
Smith, of Sandpiper Drive, Peterborough, was jailed for a minimum of 21 years after he was found guilty of murder.
The court heard Smith had armed himself with the knife and Judge David Farrell QC said his confrontation with Mr Bonner was "not a meeting by chance", as the defendant had been "looking for him".
The judge said Smith "deliberately punched and then stabbed Mr Bonner", who then ran to his sister's home nearby.
Mr Bonner, known by loved ones as Nicky, later collapsed and despite the efforts of emergency services died.
"I have no doubt the reason you attacked him... had at its root drugs," Judge Farrell told Smith.
Police said Smith disposed of the knife in a drain and called a family member asking for a change of clothes and a lift to his partner's home in Market Deeping, Lincolnshire, where he was arrested the next morning.
Prosecutor Stephen Spence read out a victim impact statement from Mr Bonner's mother, Leigh Bonner, in which she said her son "touched so many lives" and "was so loved, and that can never be taken away from us, ever".
She said he had "always wanted to be a dad" and that his daughter was born in May, four months after the killing.
"A daughter he will never meet because of a split moment of evilness and a little girl that will grow up never knowing what a wonderful daddy she has," said his mother.
Mitigating, Claire Matthews told the court Smith "offers his most sincere apologies for the loss".
She said he was a man "who lacks any kind of maturity and suffers from very low intellectual functioning".
Judge Farrell said he accepted Smith had not intended to kill Mr Bonner, stating the defendant "displayed clear shock when you discovered after the event that he had in fact died".
But the judge added "you chose to arm yourself with a knife".
