Jailed Cambridgeshire paramedic faces new allegation
- Published
Police are investigating a further sexual offence allegation against a paramedic jailed for raping a patient.
Andrew Wheeler, 46, was sentenced to 21 years in February for sexual offences, including the sexual assault of another patient in the back of an ambulance.
After his conviction Cambridgeshire Police said it was "feasible" there might be other victims who had yet to come forward.
The force confirmed it was now investigating two separate allegations.
The first of those allegations against Wheeler, of Warboys in Cambridgeshire, was reported in March.
A spokeswoman has now confirmed a "further disclosure".
She said the force was investigating both allegations "thoroughly", but added that "no further details can be provided".
In January, a Peterborough Crown Court jury found Wheeler guilty of the rape and sexual assault of two women, and two counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, who was not a patient.
At the time of the offences, Wheeler was working for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust and prosecutors said he "abused the privilege and trust that wearing an NHS uniform brings".
The trial heard Wheeler was on duty in a single-crew rapid response car when he was called to help a woman who was drunk and had collapsed at a friend's house.
He drove the woman to her own house where he raped and sexually assaulted her.
Wheeler also raped a second woman when she was not a patient, and sexually assaulted her in the back of his ambulance when she was a patient a year later.
Police believe his choice to be a paramedic "was influenced by the access it would give him to potentially vulnerable members of the public".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk