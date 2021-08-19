Train driver injured in level crossing collision near Ely
A freight train driver has been injured in a collision with a tractor at a level crossing.
Emergency services were called to Kisby near Ely, Cambridgeshire at 09:10 BST.
Network Rail said three of the train's wagons derailed and the driver received minor injuries, while the tractor driver was unhurt.
Head of safety Richard Tew said: "We are on site with the emergency services and working with all parties to fully understand the circumstances."
Passenger services between Ely and Peterborough are expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.
