Driver cut free as car crashes into March house
- Published
A driver had to be cut free from her car after it crashed through the wall of a bungalow, destroying the front of the house.
The accident happened in Fleming Court in March, Cambridgeshire, at about 18:15 BST on Friday.
The occupant of the bungalow is understood to have been uninjured.
After fire crews had released the driver from the car, she was taken to Peterborough City Hospital, police said.
No more is known about the condition of the driver.
The daughter of the woman who lives in the attached bungalow on the retirement housing complex, said her mother was "deeply shocked" by the incident.
"She was watching the telly when she heard a loud bang, then she heard all the sirens."
It is not yet known how the car ended up in the house, but the woman said: "The driver must have mounted the pavement and come all the way across the grass."
Posting photographs of the "car vs house" devastation on Facebook, Cambridgeshire Police said the county's fire service, ambulance service and a Magpas (an emergency medical charity) land ambulance attended.
Police said the car had been "recovered" from the bungalow and inquiries were continuing.
