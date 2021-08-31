Beagle breeding protestors arrested in Cambridgeshire
Fifteen people have been arrested in the past two months while demonstrating outside a facility that breeds dogs for laboratory research, police said.
Animal rights protesters have set up "Camp Beagle" at MBR Acres in Wyton, Cambridgeshire.
The firm has been granted a court order amid claims staff were being harassed by "vicious" campaigners.
Activists said those claims were false and their protest was focused on saving the beagles.
The US-based firm, whose full name is Marshall BioResources, gained an interim order from the High Court on 20 August to allow police to remove protesters from the site.
Free The MBR Beagles campaigners said they would stay there until it was forced to close.
'Intimidation'
Cambridgeshire Police has been escorting workers when they leave the site, but protestors have argued that police tactics have become more heavy-handed.
An MBR statement said: "We should stress that we have no interest in stifling legitimate protest provided it is conducted lawfully and peacefully, but we absolutely are concerned to stop those protestors who were conducting a vicious and unwarranted harassment and intimidation of our staff and others.
"Those protestors are now barred by the court from their campaign of harassment, trespass and criminal damage directed against our staff, contractors, and visitors.
"We will continue to run our operations in full compliance with Home Office regulations and with our normal high welfare standards.
"We remain proud of what we do every day because our work allows the progress of medicine to save millions of human and animal lives."
Mel Brown, from the Free The MBR Beagles group, said they had made undertakings not to engage in criminal acts against MBR staff, and these were already subject to legal sanction.
"It is simply false to suggest that a 'vicious' campaign of unwarranted harassment has occurred," he said.
"The campaign has always been focused on gaining public support to save the beagles and not on causing fear to those employed by MBR.
"We've always been clear that those responsible for feeding and watering the dogs, we will allow them in and out, but what we won't do is let them in and out without letting them know why we are campaigning against this place.
"Increasingly you get support from scientists who are saying the kind of research done on these dogs - toxicity experiments - are not predictive for outcomes in human beings."
Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said its response had been "impartial and proportionate".
"We are ensuring a safe environment for protestors to express their views peacefully and staff at the site to do their work, which is protected under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005," he said.
The force said the majority of the 15 arrests were for suspected obstruction of the highway or of criminal damage.