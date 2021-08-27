Peterborough murder: Kristopher White jailed for assisting offender
A man who drove a murderer from the scene of his crime has been jailed for three years.
Kristopher White learned his passenger Tyler Smith had just stabbed somebody in Stanground, Peterborough, but continued with the journey.
Smith, 23, used a large kitchen knife from his mother's house and was jailed earlier this month for murder.
White, 36, of Myrtle House Caravan Park, Peterborough, admitted assisting an offender at an earlier hearing.
At his sentencing on Friday, Cambridge Crown Court heard how White's actions had given Smith a chance to dispose of the knife.
Nicholas Bonner, 30, died from a single stab wound on 5 January.
The court heard the attack had a drugs dispute "at its root" and Smith was jailed for life.
While father-to-be Mr Bonner ran to his sister's home nearby after the stabbing, where he later collapsed, police said Smith was driven off from the scene by White.
The court heard how, while driving, White became aware Smith had stabbed Mr Bonner.
Judge David Farrell QC said: "It was that act you did, by continuing to drive him away... that assisted Mr Smith."
The judge said it "gave [Smith] the opportunity to dispose of the knife", but told White it was "accepted that you did not participate in the disposal".
White was originally charged with murder, but Judge Farrell said: "I determined there was no case to answer and thereby dismissed the charge."
At Smith's sentencing, the court heard a statement written by Mr Bonner's mother, which said her son "touched so many lives" and "was so loved, and that can never be taken away from us, ever".
She said he had "always wanted to be a dad" and that his daughter was born in May, four months after the killing.
