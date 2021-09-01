Car still embedded in Peterborough house a week after crash
- Published
A woman said it was a "miracle" none of her family were injured when a car crashed into their living room.
Vigie Hammond and her husband were inside the house when a Ford Focus came through their wall in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on Tuesday, 24 August.
The car remains there a week later and engineers were making sure the house was safe before it could be removed.
"We need speed bumps as there have been multiple incidents like this in the area," she said.
Mrs Hammond said it was the second time a vehicle had hit their property on Atherstone Avenue and she blamed "people driving too fast".
The 53-year-old, who works as an optometrist, said it was "incredible lucky" her two daughters, aged 19 and 21, were out when the latest crash happened at about 18:55 BST.
She said they had also had seven other people around for a barbecue that afternoon, but they had left by 18:00.
"I was in the kitchen and my husband was upstairs working," she said.
"We heard a screech and then a loud bang.
"I ran into the room and couldn't believe it had happened again."
Mrs Hammond said several people inside the vehicle fled, although one person remained at the scene.
She said her family felt they were "victims in our own home" and that another car had crashed into their guest room in October 2018 and traffic-calming measures were needed.
"Until we are killed or injured nothing is going to be done," she said.
"There have been multiple incidents - a lamppost has been knocked down and another car ended up on its roof."
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said it was investigating and officers had confirmed that the man who remained at the scene was not the driver.
The BBC has contacted Peterborough City Council regarding Mrs Hammond's call for speedbumps on her road and on neighbouring Buckland Close.
Mrs Hammond said the car was due to be taken away at 13:00.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk