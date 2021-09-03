BBC News

Chatteris luxury toilet block worth £20k stolen from business

Published
image sourceCambridgeshire Police
image captionThe green mobile loo block was taken from a business in Chatteris

A large "luxury" mobile toilet block worth £20,000 has been stolen, police have said.

The convenience was taken from a business in Iretons Way, Chatteris, between 07:30 BST on Sunday and 17:30 on Monday.

Cambridgeshire Police has asked anyone who may have noticed an abandoned green block to get in touch.

The force also wants to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.