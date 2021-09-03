Chatteris luxury toilet block worth £20k stolen from business
- Published
A large "luxury" mobile toilet block worth £20,000 has been stolen, police have said.
The convenience was taken from a business in Iretons Way, Chatteris, between 07:30 BST on Sunday and 17:30 on Monday.
Cambridgeshire Police has asked anyone who may have noticed an abandoned green block to get in touch.
The force also wants to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.