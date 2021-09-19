Duxford air show takes to the skies post lockdown
- Published
Thousands of people flocked to an air show that was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
But organisers of the Battle of Britain Air Show at the Imperial War Museum (IWM) in Duxford, Cambridgeshire, said numbers were down on previous years.
About 17,500 people visited over the weekend. The show has a capacity for 25,000 people to attend per day.
Organisers said the past 18 months had been "very challenging" but they were "grateful" people had turned out.
"Whilst we are still not at pre-pandemic capacity and attendance, we are certainly seeing growing confidence amongst the public in returning to mass events and we hope this will continue to grow into our 2022 Air Show season," said Adam Kendall of IWM.
"It's been a privilege to see the warbirds of the Battle of Britain flying under blue skies at Duxford this weekend," said Mr Kendall.
"It's been a great opportunity to revel in the spirit of the summer of 1940, with plenty of Spitfires taking to the skies.
"We're so happy to see thousands of people having a great day out - especially after being unable to put this show on for the last two years."