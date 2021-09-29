Ikea to remove CCTV found above toilets at Peterborough distribution centre
Ikea has promised to remove surveillance cameras that were installed above toilets and locker rooms at a distribution centre.
The furniture giant said the CCTV had been placed in the void above the ceilings of these areas at the depot in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, in 2015.
It said it understood that the "discovery of these cameras may be concerning".
In a statement, it said it was taking the cameras down as a "priority".
The Peterborough distribution centre at Kingston Park, near the A1, helps supply goods to the Swedish-based firm's 22 stores across the UK.
Deliveries are also made to customers from the warehouse, which is not open to shoppers.
As reported by Cambridgeshire Live, Ikea said the system had been implemented to maintain a "safe workplace for all co-workers".
An Ikea spokesperson said: "We take the protection of our co-workers' safety and privacy very seriously.
"In 2015, for the purpose of maintaining a safe workplace for all co-workers, surveillance cameras were installed in the void above the ceilings in the bathrooms and locker areas, and in the corridors outside of these rooms at the Peterborough distribution centre.
"Investigations into this issue are ongoing and we are working hard to remove the cameras as a matter of priority.
"We understand the discovery of these cameras may be concerning, and during this time we are offering support to co-workers on-site."
