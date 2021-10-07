Peterborough: Mystery surrounds body found near pool six months ago
- Published
A man who was found dead near a swimming pool six months ago has still yet to be identified, police have said.
The body of a white man of medium build, aged between 25 and 35, was found near the pool on Bishops Road, Peterborough on 11 April.
But Cambridgeshire Police said extensive inquiries to identify him had been unsuccessful.
The force has released images of two "distinctive" tattoos on his forearm in a "final bid" to discover who he is.
Police, who said the man also had light brown cropped hair, have appealed for people with information to come forward.
Officers are treating his death as non-suspicious and an inquest is due to open in Huntingdon later on Thursday.
