Addenbrooke's Hospital crash: Cyclist killed near where she worked

Published
Image caption, The woman died after being hit by a lorry near Addenbrooke's Hospital

A cyclist killed in a crash with a lorry was a member of staff at the nearby hospital.

The woman, in her 20s, was struck near Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, just before 08:00 BST on Thursday.

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust confirmed to its staff on Friday "a colleague has sadly died" in the crash.

A 27-year-old from Hertford was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Image caption, A man was arrested following the crash

