Cambridge Children's Hospital: Plans submitted to council
Plans for the first dedicated children's hospital for the East of England have been submitted.
Cambridge Children's Hospital would be built on the city's Biomedical Campus, next to Addenbrooke's Hospital, and would also include research space.
The plans for the new hospital, which is due to open in 2025, have been sent to Cambridge City Council.
Andrew Tollick, a senior programme manager for the project, called the news a "big milestone".
The hospital said it would embed research alongside clinical expertise in physical and mental health "to take care of the whole child, not just their illness".
It will care for children and young people from Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, as well as Cambridgeshire.
The new hospital is a collaboration between the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the University of Cambridge and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust.
Work could begin in 2023.
Project managers added that the submitted plans also included details of possible future development beyond 2025.