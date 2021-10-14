Cambridge: Council and punting companies owed by tourism company
By Phil Shepka
BBC News
- Published
A council and punting companies are among those owed a total of nearly £200,000 after the failure of a tourism company in a university city.
Visit Cambridge and Beyond (VCB), which ran walking tours in the city, had financial problems before the Covid-19 pandemic and collapsed in July 2020.
A liquidators' report showed it owed about £191,000 to multiple companies.
Cambridge City Council, which plans to set up a replacement firm, said it sympathised with fellow creditors.
In January 2016, a council-run tourism service was transferred under a formal business transfer agreement to VCB.
Authority documents said that in mid-2019 VCB had "financial difficulties".
Its "already financially vulnerable VCB business was hit by the dramatic loss of the international visitor market and associated income, arising from the global Covid-19 pandemic".
The list of companies left out of pocket by the firm's collapse include Cambridge City Council, which in July 2020 was owed about £18,000 by VCB, according to Companies House documents.
Those same documents listed a number of companies which run punts on the River Cam - one of which was owed more than £8,000.
Also owed money were a college in Chaville, France and another in Liege, Belgium, as well as other educational institutions.
Last month, liquidators published an updated document, which said there were "agreed creditor claims of £191,221.45".
Last week the council approved the establishment of Visit Cambridge as a community interest company, independent from the authority.
A council spokesman said the company was "needed to support the successful recovery and sustainable development of the local visitor economy and the associated businesses and jobs that depend on it".
"The new company will operate as a lean and agile organisation with minimal staff and business overheads; and with a focus on using digital and mobile assets, rather than bricks and mortar.
"This sustainable business model minimises Visit Cambridge's revenue needs and overall financial exposure, while generating a modest revenue stream."
The spokesman added the council "sympathise with all creditors, who, like us, are still owed money following the voluntary winding up of VCB".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk