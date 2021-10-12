Huntingdon: Rubbish dumped in middle of housing estate
- Published
A number of household items including sofas, toys, a fridge-freezer and kitchen cabinets have been dumped on a green on a housing estate.
Huntingdonshire District Council said investigations were on-going after the fly-tipping items were left on the Oxmoor estate in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.
It wants eye witnesses to get in touch.
"We are looking for any information which can help us catch the culprits," a council spokeswoman said.
The waste would be cleared away and "door-knocking is taking place in the area to try and establish where the waste is coming from", she added.
