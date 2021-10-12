Trains delayed after tractor hits level crossing at Harston, Cambridgeshire
Rail services have been disrupted after a tractor hit a level crossing barrier, Network Rail has confirmed.
The vehicle crashed at the crossing at Harston, Cambridgeshire at about 14:25 BST.
Repairs were being carried out to overhead wires and were expected to be completed on Tuesday evening.
On social media, Network Rail apologised for delays to passengers travelling between Letchworth Garden City in Hertfordshire and Cambridge.
The disruption was affecting Great Northern, Thameslink and Greater Anglia trains.
Services to Stevenage, Cambridge and to London have been cancelled.
A number of replacement buses had been provided, Great Northern Rail said.
