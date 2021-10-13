Stolen dog found in Brighton reunited with Cambridgeshire owner
A bulldog stolen six months ago has been reunited with her owner after she was handed in 160 miles (260km) away.
The two-year-old dog, named Cherry, was taken from Viv Joyce's home in Northampton in April and later bought by a man in Brighton for £250.
The man, who did not know the dog was stolen, took it to the local RSPCA after she did not get on with his dogs.
Ms Joyce, who has moved to Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, said she "had almost given up hope of seeing her again".
When the dog was taken to the animal charity her microchip was scanned, the true owner's address was discovered and staff were able to contact her.
'I just cried'
Ms Joyce said she had contacted the police but did not think they would be able to find her pet.
She said: "My younger son used to ask every day when we were going to see her. I had her as a puppy and she is so loved.
"When RSPCA Brighton rang to say they had traced the microchip and they had her, I just cried.
"I'm so grateful to get her back."
Ms Joyce travelled the 160 miles from her new home to the south coast to collect her dog.
RSPCA Brighton's manager Jenny Eden said: "It was really touching to see how excited Cherry was when her owner turned up; she hadn't forgotten her at all."
She added the reunion showed "how important those microchips are".