Peterborough vaccination hub opens in Queensgate shopping centre
- Published
A new vaccination centre has opened in a shopping centre, allowing people to get a Covid-19 jab while they visit the stores and other outlets.
The hub is in Peterborough's Queensgate Centre, at a unit formerly occupied by Next.
"Having a vaccination clinic located in this prime position... will ensure local people have easier access to vaccinations," an NHS spokesman said.
It will be open seven days a week and later on Thursdays.
Mike Passfield, clinical operations director for the Large Scale Vaccination Centres run by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said: "We know from the feedback we have received that some people have found it challenging to access our current vaccination centre at the Peterborough City Care Centre due to lack of parking.
"Similarly, some people who do not have access to their own transport have struggled to access the East of England Showground location.
"We will therefore be closing these two sites as we open the more accessible clinic at Queensgate."
The showground clinic will close on 17 October and the care centre vaccine clinic will close on 7 November.
The Queensgate clinic will be open seven days a week from 08:30 to 16:00, with longer clinics open every Thursday from 08:30 to 19:30.
Anyone aged over 16 can either walk in or book via the national booking system for their first or second jabs.
Booster vaccinations are not available on a walk-in basis.