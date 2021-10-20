Robert Duquemin: Man murdered after drug deal gone wrong
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering a father-of-five he violently attacked after a drug deal gone wrong.
Yanick Beresford, 25, attacked Robert Duquemin in October 2019 after being paid £10 for drugs worth £230 by the victim's daughter.
Mr Duquemin, 53, who was punched to the head and body, died five days later at a house in Cambridgeshire.
Beresford, of Huntingdon, also admitted supplying Class A and Class B drugs, and will be sentenced on 15 November.
At Peterborough Crown Court, he was cleared of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
Cambridgeshire Police said Beresford, of Orthwaite, had been "short-changed" when selling cocaine and cannabis to a woman in Huntingdon on 5 October 2019.
The force said that night Mr Duquemin heard a buzzer at his door in Percy Green Place, Huntingdon, opened the door and a man with his face covered attacked him.
His daughter told officers that Beresford knew where Mr Duquemin lived and believed that Beresford attacked him as revenge.
A search the home of Aiste Paulauskaite, Beresford's girlfriend, found a damp T-shirt and pair of gloves in the washing machine, and blood on the gloves was found to be Mr Duquemin's.
Both Beresford and Paulauskaite were arrested, and the latter admitted picking Beresford up on 5 October and driving him to and away from Mr Duquemin's road, but denied knowing what he had done while there.
Police said the day after the attack Beresford had used a phone to look up Mr Duquemin's family on Facebook and searched for defence solicitors and the phrase "Huntingdonshire police".
Mr Duquemin died at a house in Ringwood Close, Bury, Ramsey, on 10 October and a post-mortem examination found he died of a ruptured spleen as a result of blunt-force trauma.
After a trial, Paulauskaite, 21, Spring Close, Huntingdon, was found guilty of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, having previously admitted being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs.
Det Ch Insp Emma Pitts said: "Beresford violently attacked [Mr Duquemin] in his own home all for the sake of a drug deal gone wrong.
"Drugs cause misery to communities and are often the catalyst to more serious crimes; this case is a stark reminder of that fact."
