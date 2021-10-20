Julian Roddis: Masseur who filmed 900 women has jail term reduced
A masseur who secretly filmed more than 900 women as they got undressed has had his jail sentence reduced.
Julian Roddis was caught when a client spotted a suspicious-looking alarm clock later found to have been used to make about 2,000 videos.
The woman who snared him was pregnant at the time and said Roddis "betrayed" the trust of his clients.
Roddis, 50, from Peterborough, has now had his jail term reduced from four years to three at the Court of Appeal.
He was originally sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court in July after he admitted nine counts of voyeurism.
Speaking to the BBC in August, the woman who caught him said her brother-in-law had bought her the massage with Roddis when she was five-and-a-half months pregnant,.
After seeing the clock linked up to a laptop and a red light, she said that following the appointment she went on to Amazon, searched "digital clock, hidden camera" and it was the first one that came up.
Having made a complaint about how police originally handled the case after her discovery, she said officers went to Roddis and he admitted his crimes.
Det Insp Dave Savill, from Cambridgeshire Police, the force that investigated Roddis, said officers "put a lot of time and effort and expertise into this investigation and the result shows the merit of the work we've done".
