Peterborough killer driver who fled UK was in stolen car
- Published
A killer driver who fled the UK after his trial was driving a car stolen six weeks before the crash, a court heard.
Vytautas Kiminius, 36, was sentenced in his absence in May 2020 after being convicted of causing the death of a veterinary nurse by dangerous driving.
He was jailed upon his return to the country five months later.
Kiminius, of Peterborough, has now been jailed for a further seven years and seven months for charges including conspiracy to handle stolen goods.
In November 2018, Kiminius cut a corner on a blind bend to the south-east of Peterborough when he crashed into the Ford Fiesta of Rachel Radwell, killing the 46-year-old from Yaxley.
Prosecutors said he was "taking what you might call the racing line around bends" in his Range Rover on the B1095 Ramsey Road.
He was convicted over the collision in February 2020, but police believe he fled the UK with his family shortly after the trial, and he was jailed in his absence.
After restrictions reporting his absconding were lifted he handed himself to a Peterborough police station in October 2020.
Prosecutor David Matthew told a further hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday that Kiminius had admitted conspiracy to handle stolen goods, a charge which "arose directly" from the crash.
He said it "produced information that it was in fact a stolen and disguised" Range Rover, and police "found evidence of four further stolen vehicles" when searching addresses linked to Kiminius.
Mr Matthew said: "The Range Rover he was driving was clearly stolen to order."
Judge Sean Enright said the total value of the vehicles identified was £36,000, but that the conspiracy "goes far beyond those vehicles".
Kiminius also admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis, which Judge Enright called a "well-organised commercial enterprise", failure to surrender and seven counts of conceal/disguise/convert criminal property.
The jail term for the further charges will be served consecutively to the death by dangerous driving sentence of four years and six months.
He has also been disqualified from driving for 10 years and two weeks.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk