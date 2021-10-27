Cambridge guided busway: Woman dies in crash with bus
- Published
A woman has been killed in a crash with a bus on a guided busway.
The pedestrian was hit just after 18:00 BST on the busway between Cambridge train station and Long Road.
The woman, who was in her 50s and from Cambridge, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the bus was uninjured.
Cambridgeshire Police said it did not know if any passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
The woman is the second person to have died on the stretch of the guided busway since 2018, following the death of cyclist Steve Moir.
After his death, Mr Moir's family called for more separation between the path and the busway.
