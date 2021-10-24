M11 crash: Car struck by lorry after being involved in crash
Police have warned people to leave vehicles after a collision following an incident where a car involved in a crash was then hit by an HGV.
The lorry struck a car that had been involved in another crash on the M11 northbound overnight, between junction 10 for Duxford and 11 for Cambridge.
"Fortunately the occupants of the car were already out," the BCH Road Policing Unit said on Twitter.
It added that all parties "walked away with minor injuries".
The lorry came to a stop on its roof and the section of the M11 will remain closed while the vehicles are recovered.
The police unit, which covers Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, said: "We can't emphasise enough how important it is to get out of your car and stand in a safe place well away from the road.
"This collision would have had a very different outcome if the occupants had stayed in their vehicle."
