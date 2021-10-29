Approval given for 421 new homes near Cambridge
Approval has been granted for 421 new homes to be built on the outskirts of Cambridge.
The Marleigh development is situated off Newmarket Road, about three miles (5km) east of the city.
The 333 flats and 48 houses - 30% of which will be affordable housing - mark the second phase of the development.
Outline permission was granted in 2016 for the overall scheme of up to 1,300 homes on the site, as well as a primary school and community facilities.
Previous approval had already been given for phase one of the development, which included more than 500 homes and the 420-place primary school, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The first houses in the development were occupied last year.
Final approval for phase two of the Hill Marshall LLP development was granted at a meeting of Cambridge City Council and South Cambridgeshire District Council's Joint Development Control Committee.
