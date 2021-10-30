Covid: Cambridgeshire offered extra support amid rising cases
Extra support will be given to Cambridgeshire to help tackle rising Covid-19 cases.
The government has agreed for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough councils to become so-called enhanced response areas from Monday.
The targeted support, expected to be in place for five weeks, will include efforts to maximise vaccine uptake.
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's director of public health said there were rising cases in older people.
"This increase starting to build in our 60-plus age groups, coupled with low vaccination rates in some areas, means pressure is building on our local health services," Jyoti Atri said.
"This is exacerbated by increased levels of Covid infections in the general population and staff being unable to work because they are infected or isolating. If unchecked, this will also impact on health care for other non-Covid needs.
"If we all do more now, together we can reduce pressure before the worst effects of winter really begin."
She said the new status would enable additional support to target the jabs roll-out for the 12-15 age range, accelerate boosters and increase rates in areas with the lowest uptake.
Ms Atri said the area would also enter further discussions with the Department for Education about additional measures in schools.
Schools in Cambridgeshire have already been asked to reintroduce face masks after a rise in cases.
Official figures showed the number of cases in Peterborough dropped from 1,360 to 1,116 in the week to 25 October.
East Cambridgeshire's rate of infection, per 100,000 of the population, increased by 27% in the same week while Cambridge's rose by 10%. South Cambridgeshire had little change.
